Other Sports

Coronavirus | 2020 World Archery Field Championships postponed to 2022

Instruments of archers are seen on the ground. File

Instruments of archers are seen on the ground. File   | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The world body said a separate qualification event will now be held, likely in the summer of 2021.

The 2020 World Archery Field Championships in Yankton, USA, have been postponed until 2022 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was due to take place in September this year at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Centre, the world’s largest dedicated archery facility which has previously hosted the world youth and world indoor championships.

World Archery (WA) and Yankton orgainsing committee took the joint decision recently to safeguard athlete’s well-being and due to restrictions still in place because of the pandemic.

WA said in a statement that it decided against a one-year postponement because of a cramped calendar in 2021. Yankton is also scheduled to host next year’s World Archery Championships.

The world field event was planned as the primary qualifier for the upcoming World Games in Birmingham. That event was initially scheduled for 2021 but moved to 2022 following the delay of the Olympics.

The world body said a separate qualification event will now be held, likely in the summer of 2021.

International competition has been suspended since March due to the outbreak of the deadly virus.

“It is with huge regret that we delay the field championships but this decision had to be made in the current climate,” WA secretary general Tom Dielen said.

We will now focus on scheduling a successful World Games qualification event in 2021 and look forward to the Games and championships in 2022.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 5:23:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/coronavirus-2020-world-archery-field-championships-postponed-to-2022/article31766355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY