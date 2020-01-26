Top news of the day: Anti-satellite missile capability showcased in Republic Day parade, lakhs line up across Kerala for LDF human chain against CAA and NRC, and more

Anti-satellite missile capability showcased in Republic Day parade
Chinook heavy lift helicopters and Apache attack helicopters also make their first appearance.
Lakhs line up across Kerala for Left’s human chain against CAA, NRC
Leaders of the Left parties joined the chain at various locations. CPI(M) politburo member S. Ramachandran Pillai was the first link in the chain at Kasargode in the north while Politburo member M.A. Baby positioned himself as the last link at Kaliyikkavila, bordering Tamil Nadu.
Coronavirus: Death toll in China rises to 56, over 600 new cases detected
Among the new deaths, 13 were in Hubei, the Province at the heart of the outbreak, while Shanghai reported its first death.
Congress gifts copy of the Constitution to Modi, says read it when you get time from dividing nation
“It is important to remember that it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form,” the Congress said.
Violence and weapons no solution, says Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat
Insurgency in Northeast has come down due to peaceful dialogue, says Modi in this year’s first Mann ki Baat.
TNPSC scam: Accused re-marked scripts in a vehicle on the move and replaced them
Investigators said the accused had in a midnight operation taken away from a vehicle the answer scripts of the Group-IV Services examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and tampered with them before replacing them.
Tremors felt in Amaravati, other regions in A.P., Telangana
A low intensity earthquake was also reported in Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Suryapet, the adjoining districts in Telangana around 2.35 a.m.
Local language, dialects to be medium of instruction in Chhattisgarh: Baghel
Appealing to the people to work towards protecting the Constitution, he said its different aspects will be taught in schools.
Two Sri Lankan women receive Padma awards for contribution to arts, language teaching
High Commission lauds their pioneering role in strengthening India-Sri Lanka ties.
NZ vs IND T20I: Rahul, Jadeja give India 2-0 lead against New Zealand
The very short boundary ensured the match ended with as many as 15 balls to spare.
India’s oldest living first-class cricketer Vasant Raiji turns 100
Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches in the 1940s, scoring 277 runs with 68 being his highest score.
Table tennis | Indian men's team, too, fails to qualify to Tokyo Olympics
The Indians will now play the singles qualification tournament in Thailand in April to book their places to Tokyo.