Delhi police too register case against JNU student Sarjeel Imam

After Assam and Uttar Pradesh police, Delhi Police Crime Branch have also registered a case against Sarjeel Imam for promoting enmity between different groups, said the Delhi police on January 26.

Mr. Imam is a JNU student and was leading the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest at Shaheen Bagh.

Police said that the student had delivered a ‘hate speech’ at Shaheen Bagh on January 13. And on January 24, they received several complaints against him after which they moved a file to the police headquarters for approval to file an FIR. On January 26, they got the approval and FIR was registered.

The FIR has been registered under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups).

“Teams of U.P. and Assam Police have also arrived in Delhi and we are coordinating with them to find out about Sarjeel. His last location was found in Bihar and since then he is untraceable,” said a police officer.