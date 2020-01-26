Police interrogate relatives of JNU student Sharjeel Imam

A team of police on Sunday interrogated some relatives of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam who is a resident of Bihar and was booked for his alleged “inflammatory and seditious” speech at the Aligarh Muslim University on January 16.

“A team of Central agencies had come and with the support of local police took two people from Kako village in Jehanabad and interrogated them…they were neither detained nor arrested...they were released after interrogation,” Jehanabad SP Manish Kumar told The Hindu over phone. “The case against Sharjeel Imam has not been lodged in Bihar, so we cooperated with the Central agencies and cannot say much on it,” he said.

Local sources in Jehanabad said a police team conducted a raid at Sharjeel Imam’s house in Kako village in the wee hours of Sunday and took two of his cousins for interrogation. On Saturday too, a police team visited Arwal Mor in Jehanabad town where an anti-CAA-NRC-NPR protest has been going on for over 10 days to look for Sharjeel Imam but he was not found there. “The police looking for Sharjeel Imam reached the spot but didn’t arrest anyone from there,” said a local journalist. Locals also recalled that Sharjeel Imam son of Akbar Imam, has been a bright student since childhood and he was in IIT-Mumbai before joining the JNU to pursue Ph.D.

In Bihar such anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protests have been going on in 13 districts with huge support and turnout of women, children and young people every day. Sharjeel Imam has been booked under IPC Sections 124(A), 153(A), 153(B) and 505(2).