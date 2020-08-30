Top news of the day: Census, National Population Register unlikely in 2020; India registers world’s highest single-day rise in number of coronavirus cases, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“Census is not an essential exercise for now. Even if it is delayed by a year, there would be no harm,” a senior official told PTI. The official said no final decision has been taken on when the first phase of the Census 2021 and NPR update would take place, but it is almost certain that it would not be held in 2020 due to the rising cases of the coronavirus.

India beats its own grim record of 77,266 infections registered on August 27.

The second volume of COVID-19 death audit report released by the Kerala Health Department has once again re-opened the controversy over the State’s death reporting process, which many senior health officials themselves believe, has left out many legitimate “probable COVID-19 deaths” out of the official list.

Unlock 4 | Tamil Nadu announces several relaxations

No ‘complete lockdown’; shopping malls, all places of worship, parks, playgrounds, hotels and recreation clubs can open

Urjit Patel interview | ‘The current banking challenge is the most intractable one even before COVID-19’

In his first interaction with a journalist after stepping down from the Reserve Bank of India, former Governor Urjit Patel spoke about his new book, Overdraft: Saving The Indian Saver, with Puja Mehra in a conversation on invitation from the Pune International Centre.

Reacting sharply to Pakistan hailing the recent “Gupkar Declaration-2” in which six political parties of Jammu and Kashmir vowed to fight collectively against the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday asserted that “we are not anyone’s puppets”.

Two Army dogs that found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Vida and Sophie, were awarded COAS (Chief of Army Staff) commendation cards on August 15 for saving lives by timely detection of mines and explosives, the Army said.

Punjab Police said they had questioned a few suspects in connection with the case of robbery and death of a 57-year-old person at Thariyal village in Pathankot. The deceased is an uncle of cricketer Suresh Raina.

To bridge the digital divide and continue the learning of the 92 students from Bhil and Gond tribes and six from the other backward classes, conventional teaching in a physical form was the only option left.

Opposition United National Party’s general secretary and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s cousin Ruwan Wijewardena and former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya have also offered to lead and revive the party after its humiliating defeat in the parliamentary elections.

The Bangladesh government in March released the 74-year-old leader for six months on condition that she would stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, receive treatment and not travel abroad. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief is serving a 17-year prison term in two graft cases since February 8, 2018.

Loan recast | Nirmala Sitharaman to meet bankers on September 3

Banks are in the process of getting a board-approved restructuring framework in line with RBI’s framework and eligibility defined by the central bank in its notification on August 6.

Barcelona said Messi was the only player who did not undergo the tests at the club’s training centre. The team is set to resume training on August 31 ahead of the upcoming start of the season.