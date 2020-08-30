Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus unlock 4 | Tamil Nadu announces several relaxations

30/08/2020: The deserted look of the Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Tidel Park during the 11th Sunday Lockdown in Chennai.   | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced its guidelines for Unlock 4.0, a day after the Union Home Ministry announced its guidelines on the same. The T.N. government has announced a series of relaxations:

- No 'complete lockdown' across Tamil Nadu from September onwards

- All places of worship to open

- Shopping malls, show rooms and big formal stores can open with 100% staff. However, cinema halls cannot open

- Metro rail services to resume from September 7

- Tamil Nadu government drops e-Pass system for inter-district movements; but e-Pass system to continue for entry into Tamil Nadu

- Shooting in cinema industry is allowed to operate with 75 persons. However, no audience to be allowed.

- Banks and related services permitted to use 100% of their staff.

- Government offices to function with 100% staff from September 1; However, a Nodal Officer would be appointed to ensure safety norms.

- Parks and playgrounds to open for physical exercise and sports training purposes. However, no audience to be allowed.

- All shops across Tamil Nadu, including those in Chennai to remain open till 8 p.m.

- Intra-district bus services (both government and private) and Chennai metropolitan bus services to resume from September 1 by following Standard Operating Procedure.

- Hotels, resorts and recreation clubs can resume operations by following the Standard Operating Procedure.

- Inter-State rail services allowed only in select routes; But, no intra-State rail services until September 15.

- No reopening of schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, beaches, zoos, museums, tourist spots, until further orders.

- New protocol for quarantine and testing would be issued for international and domestic Air Passengers and other State Rail Passengers.

- Chennai Airport would be allowed to receive 50 a day (hitherto 25); however, status quo to continue in Coimbatore Tiruchi Madurai Thoothukudi and Salem airports.

- Suspension of suburban train services to continue.

- Fresh relaxations would not apply to any COVID-19 containment zones across Tamil Nadu where the lockdown has been extended till September 30.

