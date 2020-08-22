Six J&K parties forge alliance to fight for pre-August 5 position

The joint statement said the unfortunate events of August 5, 2019 have “unrecognizably changed the relationship between J&K and New Delhi”.

Putting up a joint front, J&K’s six political parties, including the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress, the J&K Peoples Conference (PC), the CPI(M) and the Awani National Conference (ANC), on Saturday decided to carry forward the Gupkar Declaration, which was signed on August 4, 2019 to fight for J&K’s special status unitedly.

“We all reiterate that we are bound, wholly, by the contents of the Gupkar Declaration and will unwaveringly adhere to it. We are committed to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, the Constitution of J&K and the restoration of the State and any division of the State is unacceptable to us. We unanimously reiterate that there can be 'nothing about us without us',” said a joint statement of these parties.

The statement was jointly issued by NC's Dr. Farooq Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, Congress' G.A. Mir, CPI(M) M.Y. Tarigami, PC's Sajad Gani Lone, ANC's Muzaffar Shah.

“In a spitefully shortsighted and unconstitutional move, Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated and the State was bifurcated and relegated to the status of two Union Territories and its Constitution tried to be made unenforceable. The series of measures undertaken on August 5, 2019 were in reality measures of disempowerment and a challenge to the basic identity of the people of J&K.

“The measures attempt to redefine who we are. These changes were accompanied by repressive measures meant to silence people and coerce them into submission, and continue unabated,” it said.

These political parties reiterated "our commitment to collectively fight to restore the special status of J&K as guaranteed under the Constitution and the commitments made from time to time.

“There is unanimity amongst us that a collective institution is the effective way to fight for these rights and tirelessly struggle to get back the special status and restore the constitutional guarantees forcibly taken away, against our will. We want to assure the people that all our political activities will be subservient to the sacred goal of reverting to the status of J&K as it existed on 4th August 2019,” the statement said.

These leaders also expressed gratitude to the people of India, the political parties, the intelligentsia and other civil society groups for opposing the “unconstitutional measures of August 5, 2019 and ever since standing with the people of J&K in this crisis”.

“We appeal for their unstinted support to our just cause till the unconstitutional measures of 5th August 2019 are undone and the special status of J&K restored,” they said in the statement.

They also exhorted on the leadership of the subcontinent to take due notice of the ever increasing skirmishes at the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control, resulting in casualties on both the sides and unabated violent incidents in J&K and work for enduring peace in the region.