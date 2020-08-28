Coronavirus | India registers another record single day spike; tests more than 1 crore samples in past two weeks

India has tested more than 9 lakh samples for the detection of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day

The cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have reached 3,94,77,848 in the country, and more than one crore samples have been tested in the past two weeks, the Union Health Ministry said, highlighting that the Tests Per Million have increased to 28,607.

India has tested more than 9 lakh samples for the detection of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on the ‘test, track and treat’ strategy of the Union Government.

Also read: Coronavirus | India registers highest single day spike of over 75,000 cases

India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day. A total of 9,01,338 samples were tested in a span of 24 hours on Thursday taking the cumulative tests to 3,94,77,848 so far.

“More than 1 crore samples have been tested for COVID in the past two weeks,” the ministry said.

Also read: Coronavirus | Record 57,381 patients discharged in a day, recovery rate rises to 71.61%, says Health Ministry

“The Tests Per Million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607. It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified at an early stage, their close contacts promptly tracked and isolated as well as timely and effective treatment can be ensured,” the ministry underlined.

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country.

Also read: Coronavirus | Recoveries exceed active cases by 2.95 lakh, says Health Ministry

To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1,564 labs in the country; 998 labs in the government sector and 566 private labs.

A record single day spike of 77,266 infections in a day, pushed India’s COVID-19 tally to 33,87,500, while the death-toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 people succumbing to the diseases in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Recoveries exceed actives cases; case fatality drops to 1.82%

The effectiveness of the Centre’s ‘test, track and treat’ approach is reflected in the progress on the COVID-19 recovery front and the reduction in fatality rate, the government said, highlighting that recoveries exceed active cases by over 18 lakh as on date.

The Union Health Ministry pointed out that in the past five months, more than three-fourth of COVID-19 cases have recovered and less than one-fourth are active now.

“Effective treatment of positive cases has resulted in a progressively dipping COVID case fatality rate, which is pegged at 1.82 per cent as on date,” the ministry said.

The number of recoveries is nearly 3.5 times the active cases of coronavirus infection currently, it said.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from home isolation and hospitals, India’s COVID-19 recoveries is nearing 26 lakh.

With a total of 60,177 patients having recuperated in a span of 24 hours, the recoveries have surged to 25,83,948 and the recovery rate has reached 76.28 per cent.

“Higher number of recoveries has led to a constantly growing difference between recoveries and active cases. Crossing 18 lakhs, the difference stands at 18,41,925 today,” the ministry said.

The Union government has adopted a graded and evolving strategic response to COVID management in India within the larger evolving global context.

The early focus on surveillance and contact-tracing through house-to-house survey was continuously strengthened with increase in testing for ensuring early identification of positive cases.

This has ensured prompt isolation of the confirmed positive cases either in supervised home care for the mild and moderate ones or in hospitals in case of those exhibiting critical symptoms, the ministry said.

The Centre has led the country-wide response and management with steady ramping up of hospital infrastructure through the three-tiered dedicated COVID facilities — Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCHs) with ICU bed, ventilators etc., for critical care management; Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHCs) with oxygen beds and doctor on call facility and COVID Care Centres (CCCs) with isolation beds.

As on date, the country has 1,723 DCHs, 3,883 DCHCs and 11,689 CCCs with a total of 15,89,105 isolation beds, 2,17,128 oxygen-supported beds and 57,380 ICU beds.