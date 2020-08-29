Top news of the day: Koneru Humpy leads India into Chess Olympiad final; AIIMS says Amit Shah likely to be discharged soon, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Koneru Humpy, the World No. 2 from Vijayawada, had black pieces against Monika Socko. That meant she had four minutes to make her moves against her rival's five. But the player with black pieces only needed to draw, while the rival needed to win. Humpy did more than what was required, winning the Catalan game in 73 moves; she checkmated Socko, promoting her pawn to have two queens.

“Amit Shah is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post COVID Care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time,” Aarti Vij, chairperson of AIIMS’ media and protocol division, said. He was admitted for post COVID-19 care on August 18.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chairs the 20th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19.

GST compensation | Kerala rejects Centre’s proposals

“A video conference will be held with other State Finance Ministers on Monday afternoon. Separate memorandum will be submitted by the States. But, we are trying to reach a common ground and ask the Centre to avail loan to provide GST compensation. It is not clear if the BJP ruled States will stick to their stance,” Kerala Finance Minister T. M. Thomas said.

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry wrote to all Chief Secretaries on August 26, reiterating the instructions issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on August 22 to all State/UT Food and Civil Supplies Secretaries to identify persons with disabilities.

At present, the Election Commission prepares the electoral roll or voter list for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The State Election Commissions, which are altogether separate bodies as per constitutional provisions, hold elections for local bodies such as municipalities and panchayats in their respective states based on their own voter lists.

In his address after the virtual inauguration of college and administration buildings of Jhansi-based Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to promote greater use of latest technologies in the farm sector.

WhatsApp, which is used by 40 crore Indians has been ‘compromised and controlled indirectly’ by BJP, the party alleges.

The India Meteorological Department data shows that in August 1976, the country had recorded a 28.4% excess rainfall.

A self-made politician, Mr. Suga was chosen by Mr. Abe in 2012 for the pivotal role of Chief Cabinet Secretary, acting as top government spokesman, coordinating policies and supervising bureaucrats.

The bitter tussle between the Tatas and ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry came to fore at the annual general meeting of Tata Sons, as the two sides traded allegations and counter-allegations over the management of $110 billion salt-to-software group.

The two players who have tested positive include a white-ball T20 specialist seamer for India and a top-order India A batsman. The Board did not reveal any names. The tournament starts on September 19, and will be played across three cities in the UAE.