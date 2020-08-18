Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-COVID care

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday. He was brought to the hospital about 2 a.m.
A statement released by the AIIMS noted that Mr. Shah has been admitted for post COVID care since he has been complaining of fatigue and body ache for the past 2-3 days.
“He is currently under observation and is admitted in the private ward of the Institute,” confirmed a source. Minister is learnt to have been under the observation of a team of doctors headed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria.
Mr. Shah, recently recovered from COVID-19.
On August 2, Mr. Shah was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, after testing positive to the pandemic. Four days ago, he tweeted: “Today my Corona test report has come negative. I thank God and extend my gratitude to all those who wished me well and lent strength to me and my family in these tough times. On the advise of doctors I will stay in home isolation for few days.”
Further details are awaited.
