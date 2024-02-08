February 08, 2024 06:58 am | Updated 06:58 am IST

Uttarakhand Assembly ‘creates history’ by passing Uniform Civil Code: Pushkar Dhami

The Uttarakhand Assembly passed the State’s Uniform Civil Code on Wednesday, despite the Opposition’s demand that the Bill should be handed over to the House’s select committee first.

All States neglected under Modi regime: Pinarayi Vijayan

Denying the BJP’s argument that the protests by Opposition-ruled States against the Centre were politically motivated to create a “north-south” divide, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in New Delhi on February 7 that all States were suffering from the anti-federal attitude of the Centre.

Cannot treat Scheduled Castes as a homogenous group: Supreme Court

A seven-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday observed that Scheduled Castes cannot be treated as a “homogenous group” for granting reservation as some may have advanced in society while other continue to remain “particularly underprivileged”.

Bihar Speaker refuses to resign until floor test in Assembly on February 12

Bihar Assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary on Wednesday made it clear that he would not step down from his post, and announced that he would not resign until the Assembly Session began on February 12, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to face floor test.

No discrimination in tax sharing with States: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday sought to dismiss allegations that the Centre was not giving money to the States and termed the Karnataka government’s charges about inadequate tax devolutions and discrimination in sharing Central taxes “patently wrong and mischievous”.

Pooja in southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque to continue as HC adjourns matter for next week

The pooja in the southern cellar inside the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi will continue as of now as the Allahabad High Court has adjourned for next week the hearing on the plea filed by the mosque committee challenging the January 31 order of the Varanasi district court permitting Hindus to offer prayers there.

PM’s Rajya Sabha address remained silent on critical issues: Opposition

In spite of spending a decade in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still going on about the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) years, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, reacting to the PM’s address in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President.

Now, I will remain here: Nitish after first meeting with PM since rejoining NDA

Following his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he rejoined the NDA fold, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar vowed to stick with his latest alliance.

Satellite based toll collection likely before Lok Sabha election, says Gadkari

The government plans to implement satellite based toll collection on highways before the Model Code of Conduct for the 2024 general election kicks in, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Parliament.

CDS calls on industry to work on counter-space capabilities as deterrent for safeguarding country’s space assets

Calling upon industry to work on counter-space capabilities as a deterrent for safeguarding the country’s space assets, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Anil Chauhan emphasised that the government is encouraging all the stakeholders including start-ups for the development of a dependable space ecosystem within the country.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu rejects Hamas truce terms, vows to fight until ‘absolute victory’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 7 rejected Hamas’ terms for a ceasefire and hostage-release agreement, calling them “delusional,” a position that complicates efforts to strike a deal between the sides.

Ecuador's High Court decriminalises euthanasia, following lawsuit by terminally ill patient

Ecuador’s High Court on February 7 decriminalised euthanasia and ordered lawmakers and health officials to draft rules and regulations for the procedure.

FIH Pro League | India in free-fall as it loses again, this time to Australia

The Indian women’s hockey team continued its downward spiral, losing its third consecutive match in the FIH Pro League 3-0 against Australia at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.