GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ecuador's High Court decriminalises euthanasia, following lawsuit by terminally ill patient

In Latin America, Colombia previously had been the only country to decriminalise euthanasia

February 08, 2024 05:39 am | Updated 05:39 am IST - Quito (Ecuador)

AP
A woman exits the Constitutional Court building, in Quito, Ecuador on Feb. 7, 2024.

A woman exits the Constitutional Court building, in Quito, Ecuador on Feb. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Ecuador’s High Court on February 7 decriminalised euthanasia and ordered lawmakers and health officials to draft rules and regulations for the procedure.

The decision of Ecuador’s highest court came in response to a lawsuit from a terminally ill woman diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ASL, who had argued that she should be allowed to have death with dignity.

In Latin America, Colombia previously had been the only country to decriminalise euthanasia, while Uruguay and Chile are debating the matter.

Related Topics

Ecuador / euthanasia (also includes assisted suicide)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.