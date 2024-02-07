GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand Assembly passes Uniform Civil Code Bill

Once the Bill gets the governor’s consent, Uttarakhand will become the first State after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

February 07, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

PTI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks during a special session of the State Assembly in Dehradun on February 7, 2024.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks during a special session of the State Assembly in Dehradun on February 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand Assembly on February 7 passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill, which may serve as template for other BJP-run States to enact similar legislation.

The Bill, which was passed by voice vote, was introduced in the BJP-majority Assembly a day earlier and the Opposition had suggested that it should be sent to a select committee of the House first.

ALSO READ
Registration of live-in relationships, polygamy ban: Key features of Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code Bill | Explained

Once the Bill gets the governor’s consent, Uttarakhand will become the first State after independence to get a common law on marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. Speaking on the Bill before its passage, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said it is not an ordinary legislation.

The Uniform Civil Code will create equal laws for men and women across all faiths and will help create a non-partisan and non-discriminatory society, he said.

It will especially protect the rights of women and put an end to their exploitation, Mr. Dhami said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code: What it means and what lies ahead? | Explained 

“It fulfils a commitment we had made to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls,” the chief minister said.

It is a small contribution from Uttarakhand to building of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / civil rights / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.