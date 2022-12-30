HamberMenu
Year in Review | Birju Maharaj to Tunisha Sharma, Queen Elizabeth to Pele: Notable deaths of 2022

Year in Review is an attempt to show the events that marked the year 2022. Here, we remember the influential personalities lost this year.

December 30, 2022 11:32 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Several notable people died this year including Queen Elizabeth II, Pelé, Mikhail S. Gorbachev, Loretta Lynn, Lata Mangeshkar, Madeleine Albright, Jean-Luc Godard, Shinzo Abe, Meat Loaf, Ivana Trump, and Sidney Poitier.

