Year in Review | Birju Maharaj to Tunisha Sharma, Queen Elizabeth to Pele: Notable deaths of 2022

Several notable people died this year including Queen Elizabeth II, Pelé, Mikhail S. Gorbachev, Loretta Lynn, Lata Mangeshkar, Madeleine Albright, Jean-Luc Godard, Shinzo Abe, Meat Loaf, Ivana Trump, and Sidney Poitier.
December 30, 2022 11:32 am | Updated 11:34 am IST
