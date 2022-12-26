  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Package | 10 Stories

2022 in review: The year that was

As the year 2022 draws to an end, let’s take a look at the major developments in the world of politics, business, sports and others.

December 26, 2022 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

From State Assembly elections to electing country’s President and Vice-president, the year 2022 witnessed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s fight to remain in power. India’s scientific endeavours have grown with leaps and bounds in 2022.

Multiple headwinds at varied points of time impacted the Indian economy — from the Omicron variant followed by the Russian actions in Ukraine, it affixed ripple effect in global markets.

Some of the key international events included the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and Argentina winning their first FIFA World Cup since 1986 in Qatar. 

The year was also plagued by war, civic unrest, cost-of-living crisis and crimes. The Hindu has collated all the important news in case you missed it.

Year in Review | How India’s political landscape transformed in 2022

The Hindu Bureau
Premium

Year in Review | India’s scientific developments in 2022

The Hindu Bureau
‘I don’t care because I am in gobbling mode.’
Premium

Satire | Word of the Year (part 1): forget ‘goblin mode’ and ‘gaslighting’, here’s some inspiration to make your own list

G. Sampath
The media too needs to share the blame. Every time I see an article telling me what ‘netizens’ think I cringe.
Premium

Satire | The Un-word of the Year 2022 (part 2): The words we hate

Sandip Roy
New Year 2022 Creative Design Concept with Books Shelf - 3D Rendered Image
Premium

A standout year for fiction: a selection of 2022’s best fiction books

Mini Kapoor

Year in Review | Indian economy amid global headwinds

The Hindu Bureau
Open book with dreamlike landscape. Escape reality with reading good books concept. Vector illustration
Premium

The Hindu’s top 10 non-fiction books of 2022

Sudipta Datta
The ultimate prize: Messi added to his rich collection the biggest of them all: the FIFA World Cup Trophy.
Premium

Messi | The immortal genius

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Premium

Year in Review | CWG, other major events make 2022 a year of sporting achievements for India

The Hindu Bureau

Year in review 2022 | Seniors struggle a bit but Greco Roman and junior wrestlers shine

PTI
Related Topics

Coronavirus / politics / sport / parliament / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.