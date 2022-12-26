2022 in review: The year that was

December 26, 2022 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

From State Assembly elections to electing country’s President and Vice-president, the year 2022 witnessed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s fight to remain in power. India’s scientific endeavours have grown with leaps and bounds in 2022.

Multiple headwinds at varied points of time impacted the Indian economy — from the Omicron variant followed by the Russian actions in Ukraine, it affixed ripple effect in global markets.

Some of the key international events included the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and Argentina winning their first FIFA World Cup since 1986 in Qatar.

The year was also plagued by war, civic unrest, cost-of-living crisis and crimes. The Hindu has collated all the important news in case you missed it.