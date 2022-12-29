HamberMenu
Year in Review | Landmark judgments by Indian courts in 2022

Year in Review is an attempt to show the events that marked the year 2022. Here are some of the key verdicts on reservations, women’s rights, religious freedoms, and equality delivered in India this year.

December 29, 2022 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court has delivered 1,264 judgements in this year, which includes several key rulings on women’s rights, equality, reservation, religious freedom, and personal liberty. Take a look at some of those historic judgements delivered in 2022.

