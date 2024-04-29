Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana files nomination as JMM candidate for Gandey assembly bypoll

April 29, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Ranchi

Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana on April 29 filed her nomination as the JMM candidate for the Gandey Assembly bypoll.

Ms. Kalpana, 48, was accompanied by Chief Minister Champai Soren, brother-in-law Basant Soren, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur and ministers Alamgir Alam and Satyanand Bhokta, among others.

Bypoll to the seat is scheduled on May 20 along with the parliamentary elections in the state.

The seat in Giridih district fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Soon after filing her nomination, Ms. Kalpana said, "Give us one more chance, give us your blessings... this election is happening for the people of Gandey." Asked about the opposition INDIA bloc, she asserted that the coalition is strong in the state and the country.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha nominee also said she always takes criticism in a constructive manner.

Ms. Kalpana, a homemaker with MTech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education from Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees in Bhubaneswar.

Her political journey began at the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, when she claimed that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren-led coalition government came to power in 2019, and that Jharkhand will give a befitting reply to the forces who put her husband behind bars.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam on January 31.

After the ruling JMM-led alliance proved its majority on February 5 and Hemant Soren made a fiery speech in the assembly, Ms. Kalpana had taken to X to assert that the "fight against injustice and oppression will continue".

Speculations regarding Ms. Kalpana's candidacy arose following the resignation of JMM's Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad in December, with the BJP claiming it was to facilitate her candidature in case the ED issued summonses to her husband.

Hemant Soren had, however, then dismissed rumours of Ms. Kalpana contesting from Gandey, calling it BJP's fabrication.