Who owns ₹20,000 crores invested in Adani’s shell companies, asks Rahul Gandhi

April 04, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

Sidestepping a question on the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegation that the Congress was trying to put pressure on the judiciary after senion party leaders accompanied him to a Surat court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the 'real question' is about ₹20,000 crores that have been invested in the shell companies of the Adani group.

"Why do you always say what the BJP is saying. Every time you say what BJP is saying," the Congress leader retorted when reporters asked him about the BJP charge that he tried to pressurise the judiciary by taking along a group of leaders to the Surat Session Court to file his appeal on Monday.

“There is a very simple thing: ₹20,000 crore that’s in Adani ji’s shell companies, whose money is this? This is ‘ benaami’ but whose money is it?”asked the Congress leader.

Mr. Gandhi made these comments while coming to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters to attend a meeting of the Central Election Committee that will finalise the candidates on the remaining seats for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Of the 224 seats, the party had announced 124 candidates while the others would be decided on Tuesday’s meeting.

A day after filing his appeal, Mr. Gandhi had also put up a 45 seconds video clip of his March 26 press conference on his social media handles with a message, ”No matter how many thousands times you try, these questions won’t stop”.

In the video, Mr. Gandhi asked, ”I have been disqualified because the Prime Minister is scared about my next speech in Parliament. They don’t want that speech in Parliament. That’s why first the distraction and then the disqualification”.

It’s not about OBC but about the relationship between the Prime Minister and [Gautam] Adani. ₹20,000 crore has suddenly arrived in Mr. Adani’s shell companies. Where has this come from and whose money is it?” he added.