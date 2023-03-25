HamberMenu
Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 | Congress announces first list of candidates; Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna

While KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will contest from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, former Deputy CM G. Parameshwara will contest from Koratagere, according to the list.

March 25, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and others, during a rally in Belagavi recently. File photo

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and others, during a rally in Belagavi recently. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress early on Saturday, March 25, 2023 announced its first list of candidates for 124 constituencies for the Assembly elections in Karnataka in May. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose pick of seat was much speculated, will contest from Varuna. Candidate for Kolar seat, from where he had shown interest to contest from, has not been announced in the first list.

Former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa has been named for Devanahalli (SC), while Darshan Dhruvanarayan, son of former KPCC Working President Dhruvanarayan who passed away recently, has been named from Nanjangud (SC). Relative new-comer to party Puttanna will contest from Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.

Also read: In Karnataka battle, BJP also relies on newbie recruits

Predictably, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will contest from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list. The party has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) and Priyanka Kharge from Chitapur (SC).

Fathers and children

Two father and son duo make it in the first list. M Krishnappa and Priya Krishna have got tickets again from Bengaluru constituencies. Veteran Shyamanuru Shivashankarappa and S.S. Mallikarjun too have been given tickets. Mr. Muniyappa’s daughter Roopakala has been given ticket from KGF.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in Karnataka, but it is expected anytime after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka today (Saturday).

