Welfare of people topmost priority of govt.: PM Modi in Gujarat

The rapid development in the State during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, says the PM in Navsari.

The rapid development in the State during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat, says the PM in Navsari.

The welfare of people is the topmost priority of his government, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 10, 2022, while inaugurating/laying foundation stone of development projects worth $3,050 crore in poll-bound Gujarat said

He said that in last eight years, his government has worked relentlessly for welfare of the people of the country and therefore people have elected him.

“We don’t work to win the elections. We work for the people who elect us. For us, being in power is meant to serve the people,” he said, adding that development and welfare are the only priority of his government.

“The rapid development in the State during the last two decades is the pride of Gujarat. In the last 8 years, following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, our government has put utmost emphasis on the welfare of the people in the state,” said PM Narendra Modi in Navsari.

Fourth trip

On his fourth trip to his home State Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due to be held in December this year, PM is visiting tribal areas of South Gujarat to inaugurate new water supply projects, a power transmission line and a sewerage treatment plant.

He also laid the foundation for a medical college and hospital and water supply projects for Tapi, Dangs and Surat districts. “He will also perform the Bhumi Pujan of a Medical College in Navsari district, to be built at the cost of about ₹542 crores, which will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region,” a government release stated

The Prime Minister will be inaugurating a new campus of ISRO in Ahmedabad later in the day.