Committed to ending inequalities: PM Modi

Mr. Modi inaugurates 216-foot-tall statue of Vaishnavite saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the Centre’s commitment to eliminating inequalities in the country while pursuing the path of “sab ka saath, sab ka vikas” (everyone’s support, everyone’s progress). Speaking after dedicating a 216-feet-tall statue of Vaishnavite saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal near here on Saturday, Mr. Modi said social justice was embedded in all the Centre’s welfare programmes, such as Jan Dhan, free cooking gas connections to the poor, and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Mr. Modi said India had a strong traditional base which drew strength from the preaching of great men like Sri Ramanujacharya. There was, however, no conflict between tradition and development. Even B. R. Ambedkar subscribed to the teachings of Sri Ramanujacharya, he said.

Mr. Modi said there was no social sanction for evils like discrimination between people in this age. World over, the social order was “live and let live” with honour and dignity, he said.

Mr. Modi praised the great tradition of Telugu culture, which had been enhanced in recent times by the film industry here. The recognition of the Ramappa temple in the erstwhile Warangal district as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and of Pochampalli as a world tourism village by the World Tourism Organization, was an extension of the rich cultural heritage left behind by the Satavahana and Kakatiya dynasties, the PM said.

Draped in a long yellow silk cloth running down over his shoulders, and sporting a tilak on his forehead, Mr. Modi was conducted to a sacred fire in a thatched shed amidst chanting of Vedas by ruthviks. After he performed ‘purnahuti’ of Viswaksena Ishti, a ritual aimed at achieving one’s goals, Mr. Modi was driven to the statue in a long convoy of vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs a ritual at 'Yagyashala' in Shamshabad on Saturday. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

At the base of the statue were ornately built replicas of Vaishnavite temples.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Tridandi Chinna Jeer Swamy, who explained the significance of the arrangements on the way.

Mr. Modi pressed the button at the fall of darkness to illuminate the statue and mark its unveiling. The Jeer Swamy then explained how Mr. Modi had enhanced the reputation of the country in the comity of nations by agreeing to unveil the statue, adding that there could not have been a more qualified person than Mr. Modi to complete the formalities.

Union Minister of State for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy said the statue made the ashram here a spiritual centre.

Mr. Modi’s 50-minute speech was marked by glowing tributes to Sri Ramanujacharya and Alwar saints who had established Vaishnavite temples across the country. The people of India owed their value system to the preaching of equality by the great saints, he said.