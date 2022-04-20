PM launches new projects in tribal districts of Gujarat

Among them is a 9,000 horsepower electric locomotives manufacturing unit in Dahod district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Dahod. | Photo Credit: PTI

Among them is a 9,000 horsepower electric locomotives manufacturing unit in Dahod district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated projects worth over ₹20,000 crore, including a locomotive manufacturing unit, in Gujarat’s tribal belt Dahod and Panchmahal.

He laid the foundation stone for a project to manufacture 9,000 Horsepower (HP) electric locomotives in Dahod district. He said it was his dream to make the district an important centre for Make in India.

He addressed a huge gathering of tribals in central Gujarat, ahead of the Assembly polls slated for later this year.

“Projects worth more than ₹22,000 crore for Dahod & Panchmahal have been inaugurated today. One of them is a scheme related to drinking water. There are many projects related to making Dahod a smart city. Dahod is now going to become a big centre for Make In India,” he said.

Talking about the locomotive unit, he said the colonial era steam locomotives workshop would now be an impetus for Make In India. “It was my dream after becoming Prime Minister to see Dahod get such an important project,” he said.

“India is now one of the few countries that make powerful 9,000 horsepower locomotives. This new factory in Dahod will provide employment to thousands of youth and increase industrialisation in the entire area,” he added.

According to the details shared by the Railways, the refurbished workshop would manufacture broad gauge electric locomotives for Indian Railways and standard gauge electric locomotives for the export market.

In his speech, Mr. Modi reminded his audience that tribals from central Gujarat fought colonial rulers during the British rule. He said new science and medical colleges would be set up in tribal districts so that local boys and girls could study science and medicine.

He also narrated stories from his early life and mentioned how his work in tribal districts influenced him.