PM Modi to inaugurate IN-SPACe headquarters at Gujarat’s Bopal on June 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) at Bopal in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on June 10.

IN-SPACe, approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2020, will be the nodal agency that will allow space activities and use of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensure greater private participation in the sector.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made the announcement of IN-SPACe headquarters' inauguration on its Twitter handle.

The inauguration of @INSPACeIND headquarters at Bopal, Ahmedabad by Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on June 10, 2022, at 15:45 Hrs. (IST) would be telecast LIVE. Details will be updated. #PMatINSPACeHQ — ISRO (@isro) June 4, 2022

"I am happy to announce the inauguration of IN-SPACe Headquarters at Bopal, Ahmedabad by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on June 10, 2022 at 15:45 Hrs. We are looking forward to working with the industry and ISRO to grow the space sector,” Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe tweeted.