We pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution: PM Modi

November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

November 26, 2022 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Screen grab from a video posted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account on november 26, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage on Saturday to the greats who gave the Constitution and reiterated the commitment to fulfil their vision for the nation.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.

"Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation," Mr. Modi tweeted.

