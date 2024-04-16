GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UPSC second ranker Animesh Pradhan unable to share achievement with the person whom he loved most

Mother of Animesh Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, had passed away in cancer last month

April 16, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Animesh Pradhan. Photo: X/@DMSundargarh

Animesh Pradhan clinched the second position in the coveted Civil Service Examinations of 2023, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. However, his triumph was tinged with sorrow as he couldn’t share the news with the person he longed to inform first and seek blessings from.

Tragically, Mr. Pradhan’s mother, a native of Odisha’s Angul district, had passed away in cancer last month. While his family and friends celebrated his achievement, the absence of his beloved mother cast a shadow over his joyous moment.

“My preparation was very challenging. During my preparation, my mother was going through cancer treatment. She passed away last month. She was my inspiration and had supported me all through her life. She is not around,” said the talented engineer talking to private news channel.

Mr. Pradhan, 24, had graduated from National Institute Technology, Rourkela in computer science in 2021 and joined a private company as software engineer. He is currently Information System Officer with public sector Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Tragically, he had already lost his father, Pravakar Pradhan, few years ago, and last month, his mother, Aruna Patra, who was previously employed at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, passed away as well.

Mr. Pradhan’s academic journey began at Kinging DAV School in Talcher, where he displayed exceptional talent and dedication to his studies. Despite not receiving formal coaching for the civil service examination, he firmly believed in the power of determination.  “If I could succeed in adverse condition, the examination can be cracked by anyone who is determined,” he said.

Prajnanandan Giri (24th rank), Ayushi Pradhan (36th rank), Jayashree Pradhan (52nd rank), Abhimanyu Malik (60th rank), Priyanka Priyadarshini (387th rank) were among others from Odisha who cracked the examination.

