Supreme Court orders Unnao cases to be transferred to Delhi

Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all five case related to the Unnao gang rape from Lucknow CBI Court to CBI Court in Delhi.

The CBI court must complete the trial within 45 days and hold hearings on a day-to-day basis. On the Rae Bareli 'accident', the apex court ordered the CBI to complete the probe within seven days. "As an exception, CBI can take another week," the Chief Justice said.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs. 25 lakh to the survivor as interim compensation. It also directed the government to provide CRPF protection to her and her family.

An enquiry will be conducted by Secretary General, under the supervision of a sitting Supreme Court judge nominated by the CJI, on whether any lapse or negligence by registry officials caused the Unnao victim's letter to reach the CJI late.

The Bench also gave liberty to the accused to move the Supreme Court directly in case they want to challenge the order, since it was given ex parte due to the facts/circumstances of the case.

The Supreme Court on August 1 insisted on getting a complete picture of what is transpiring in both the Unnao rape case and the CBI investigation into suspicions of foul play behind a road ‘accident’ in Rae Bareli on Sunday when a speeding truck rammed into a car carrying the 19-year-old rape survivor, injuring her grievously and killing two of her aunts.

As soon as the court session began, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to inform the CBI Director immediately that it wanted full details on both cases.

The CBI, which had been investigating the shocking Unnao rape case, was given responsibility to probe the accident case recently. Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Bangermau, is an accused in the rape case and was arrested last year in April. The Uttar Pradesh BJP has already claimed that Sengar was suspended from the party in 2018.

On August 1, the CJI showed the urgency and importance with which it considered the Unnao rape survivor should get justice.

The Chief Justice told Mr. Mehta that he should ensure that a responsible CBI officer was present with the case details at noon.

But a few minutes later, Mr. Mehta was back before the Bench with an update that the probe officers were not in town as they were in the midst of the case investigation. Mr. Mehta said the case records could be brought to court at the earliest only by evening. He even suggested that the court re-schedule the meeting for Friday (August 2).

“Tomorrow is another day, Mr. Solicitor. We will see separately what can be done tomorrow. We want this to happen today,” Chief Justice Gogoi responded.

The court suggested that the CBI Director could be briefed by his probe officers telephonically. The CJI refused to postpone the meeting, which he said could even be held in chambers as the details of the rape case investigation may be sensitive in nature and not to be outed at this point.

At one point the CJI said lightly, “The CBI must be having its own special flight, you bring them here in that... The Solicitor must be having his own flight”.

“My Lord, I have no such thing. In fact, I find it difficult to get tickets even on ordinary flights,” Mr. Mehta replied while assuring to make the necessary arrangements for the meeting.

Mr. Mehta said that it may not however be possible to bring the case records to the court by noon.

The court also agreed to transfer both the Unnao cases — rape and road accident – for trial in a court outside Uttar Pradesh. A petition filed by the victim’s family for transfer of the Unnao rape case to a place outside Uttar Pradesh has been pending in the Supreme Court for some time.

Family’s letter

In fact, what has now spurred the Supreme Court to urgent action is the belated knowledge of the existence of a letter dated July 12 from the victim’s family to the CJI. The letter had come days before the Sunday ‘accident’ and was lying in the Supreme Court. It expressed the family’s fears, saying they were threatened by the accused persons. It had sought the court’s protection.

On July 31, the CJI said, in open court, that he did not know about the letter until the previous evening. It is recorded to have reached the Supreme Court registry by July 17.

On Wednesday, he had sought a report from the Supreme Court registry on why the letter did not reach him for all these days. The CJI had also decided to take suo motu cognisance of the letter, assuring that no effort would be spared to bring justice to the victim.

The letter narrated the incidents of July 7-8 when some people allegedly associated with Sengar, the sitting BJP legislator, threatened the victim’s family with dire consequences. It had sought a direction for registration of FIR against the persons who had intimidated them.

The letter signed by the girl, her mother and aunt stated that on July 7, Naveen Singh, son of an accused in the rape case, Shashi Singh, Manoj Singh, brother of another accused Kuldeep Singh, and one Kunnu Mishra visited their house and threatened them. The next day, another person came to their house. The victim and the family said that along with the letter they were also annexing the video of the car in which these persons came to their house.

An FIR, which was lodged a day after the car crash, names the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh as accused.