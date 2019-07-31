Unnao accident case rocks Lok Sabha, Opposition walks out

The Rae Bareli accident case involving the Unnao rape survivor led to a walkout by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha on Monday as it wanted a reply from the Union government on the alleged threats to her life and her family’s.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, raising the issue, said Home Minister Amit Shah had not responded to the issue despite the Opposition taking up the matter repeatedly.

Though the CBI had taken over the case, Mr Chowdhury said, the family members of the rape survivor had written claimed a threat to their lives. In the absence of a government response, members of the Congress, including Sonia Gandhi, as well as members of the DMK, the NCP, the RSP and the IUML walked out of the House.

After coming back, Mr Chowdhury tried raising the Unnao issue again but Speaker Om Birla pointed that they had staged a walkout and had mentioned the issue.

Mr. Birla told the House that members had decided that issues related to the States would not be raised in the House. “I don't have any problem if members want to raise issues related to the States,” he said.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay then pointed out how questions about law and order situation in West Bengal were being asked in the Lok Sabha multiple times despite agreeing not to raise State subjects.