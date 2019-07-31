Unnao rape case: SC takes cognisance of survivor’s letter to CJI on threats

The Supreme Court on July 31 took suo motu cognisance of a letter written by the family of the Unnao rape case victim on July 12 to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on threats received from the accused persons.

The letter has come to light almost two days after a truck collided with her car, causing serious injuries to her and her lawyer.

The CJI called it a “highly volatile situation”. He said he was informed about the letter only on Tuesday (July 30). He asked why the court registry had not brought the letter to his attention.

The CJI listed the suo motu case for hearing on August 1, promising that a judicial order would be passed to ensure safety and better conditions for the rape survivor.

The accident, which happened near Rae Bareli on July 28, claimed the lives of two of her aunts.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, four-time BJP MLA from U.P.’s Bangermau, is an accused in the rape case and was arrested last April.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Tuesday claimed that Sengar was suspended from the party in 2018.

The girl’s letter narrates the incidents of July 7-8 when some people allegedly associated with Sengar threatened her family with dire consequences. It also sought a direction for registration of an FIR against the persons who intimidated them.

The letter, signed by the girl, her mother and aunt, stated that on July 7, Naveen Singh, son of an accused in the rape case; Shashi Singh, Manoj Singh, brother of another accused Kuldeep Singh; and one Kunnu Mishra visited their house and threatened them. The next day, another person came to their house. The girl and the family said that along with their letter they were also annexing the video of the car in which these persons came to their house.

An FIR, which was lodged a day after the road accident, names the BJP legislator, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh and Awadhesh Singh as accused.