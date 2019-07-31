Rae Bareli accident: CBI books BJP MLA Sengar, nine others

The CBI has taken over the probe into a truck-car collision in which the Unnao rape survivor was seriously injured along with her lawyer in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Sunday. A team has been constituted to pursue the case.

The CBI has named jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj and eight others in the FIR, which was registered by the police on Monday. Murder charge has also been invoked as the victim’s two aunts were killed after the “overspeeding” truck rammed against the car.

The family members were on their way to a Rae Bareli jail, where the victim's uncle is lodged in a separate case, when the incident took place.

CBI officials have collected the necessary documents and plan to visit the crime scene for examination.

In his complaint to the police, the rape survivor’s uncle alleged that he and his family had been receiving threats from the MLA and his associates. They were being told to change their statement in the court or agree for a compromise in the gang rape case, in which Mr. Sengar is also an accused.

The complainant alleged that the truck driver was linked to the MLA and the accident was orchestrated with the intention to kill the victim and her relatives. He had also requested for a probe by the CBI, which is already pursuing the gang rape case and custodial death of the victim's father.

The local police arrested the truck driver and owner. Following an outrage by the victim's family members and protests by the Opposition, the State government recommended a CBI investigation.

The victim and her lawyer are currently undergoing treatment in a Lucknow hospital. She has sustained a head injury, scapula bone fracture, collarbone fracture, chest injury and a fracture in her right thigh. On Tuesday, the hospital authorities said that both of them were still on ventilator support, but in a stable condition.