Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says there has been no attempt to curb protest by farmers

February 14, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the Union government is not trying to curb the protest by farmers in New Delhi.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday, he said that the Union Minister for Agriculture Arjun Munda has already spoken to farmers organisations.

As farmers have put forward new demands, the government will consider them sympathetically, he said.

To a query on stopping farmers from entering Delhi, Mr. Joshi said that those who have resorted to throwing stones are not farmers and the government is stopping those who are trying to come inside without proper permission.

He said that farmers should come for discussion with the government and that they will be treated sympathetically.

On his election, he said that preparations for his Lok Sabha elections are going on in full swing and his victory is guaranteed.

On seat sharing between BJP and Janata Dal(S), Mr. Joshi said that no discussion has taken place so far on the issue. And, it will be just speculation if one speaks about it at this point of time. He said that after the national executive meeting of the BJP, a clear picture will emerge on seat sharing.

He further clarified that the discussion is on at the Central level and it is still incomplete. After the national executive meeting, everything will be finalised, he added.