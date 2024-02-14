February 14, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:06 am IST

As the protests by farmers belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha escalated into a full-blown conflict with the security forces at various points on the Haryana-Punjab border on Tuesday, the Centre yet again made it clear that announcing a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), the key demand of the farmers, will not be possible.

Farmers have been invited for yet another round of dialogue, which will likely be held on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the march, borders across the capital remained heavily barricaded under a blanket of security. Farmers had scuffled with the Haryana Police at various places along the Punjab border and the police resorted to the use of tear gas through drones and water cannons to disperse the agitators from Punjab.