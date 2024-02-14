GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers’ protest 2024 LIVE | Another round of dialogue likely today

The Congress, meanwhile, has said it would implement a guaranteed MSP if it came to power

February 14, 2024 08:02 am | Updated 08:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers shout slogans during a protest demanding minimum crop prices in Amritsar on February 13, 2024.

Farmers shout slogans during a protest demanding minimum crop prices in Amritsar on February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

As the protests by farmers belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha escalated into a full-blown conflict with the security forces at various points on the Haryana-Punjab border on Tuesday, the Centre yet again made it clear that announcing a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), the key demand of the farmers, will not be possible.

Farmers have been invited for yet another round of dialogue, which will likely be held on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the march, borders across the capital remained heavily barricaded under a blanket of security. Farmers had scuffled with the Haryana Police at various places along the Punjab border and the police resorted to the use of tear gas through drones and water cannons to disperse the agitators from Punjab.

  • February 14, 2024 08:02
    Traffic snarls in Delhi as police ramp up vigil, place barricades

    Traffic slowed down to a crawl at several places in the national capital on Tuesday due to the restrictions imposed by the police in view of a ‘Delhi Chalo’ call issued by farmer associations from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. 

    Movement of traffic was hit especially hard at the city’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where rows of barricades and barbed wire were spread out to prevent farmers from entering Delhi.

    Commuters who tried to enter the Capital through the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway had a harrowing time on the road, with many being forced to turn their vehicles around to avoid the standstill traffic.

    Read the whole story here.
Related Topics

Agriculture / Delhi / India / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Punjab / Haryana

