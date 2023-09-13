Union Cabinet, BJP pass resolutions lauding PM’s leadership of ‘people centric G20 Summit’

September 13, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In its first meeting after the conclusion of the G-20 Summit held in New Delhi, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership of the G-20 grouping in India’s year of its presidentship, stating that the “Indian G20 Presidency was truly people centric and emerged as a national endeavour”.

Later in the evening, the parliamentary board of the BJP, the party’s highest decision-making body, also passed a resolution felicitating Mr. Modi’s leadership of the G-20, with the party headquarters in New Delhi welcoming the PM to the board’s meeting decked out in flowers and lights.

The statement released by the government of the Cabinet’s resolution stated, “the Cabinet also noted that at a time when East-West polarization was strong and the North-South divide deep, the Prime Minister’s endeavours created a crucial consensus on the most important issues of the day”.

Terming the outcomes of the Summit as “transformational” in reshaping the global order, realising Sustainable Development Goals, reforming financial institutions, and establishing digital public infrastructure. “The holding of the ‘Voice of the Global South’ Summit was a unique aspect of India’s Presidency. It is a matter of particular satisfaction that India’s initiative led to the African Union being accepted as a permanent member of the G20. The conclusion of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Agreement and the Global Biofuels Alliance during the Summit were also developments of considerable significance,” the resolution stated.

The BJP’s two-page resolution, passed at a meeting in the presence of party chief J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others, also marked all the points raised in the Cabinet’s resolution, stating that “the G20 Summit stands as a monumental chapter in India’s diplomatic annals, marking a transformative moment in how our nation is perceived and engaged with on the global stage”.