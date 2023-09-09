HamberMenu
BJP leaders laud India's G-20 presidency, adoption of New Delhi Declaration

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on "human-centric" globalisation and concerns of the Global South have found resonance in the Declaration

September 09, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G-20 summit in New Delhi, on September 9, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event on the day of the G-20 summit in New Delhi, on September 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

BJP leaders on Saturday lauded India's G-20 presidency and said the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration was a success for India's diplomacy and foreign policy.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on "human-centric" globalisation and concerns of the Global South have found resonance in the Declaration.

Also read | Ukraine says G-20 statement on Russian war ‘nothing to be proud of’

"Today at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit, New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was officially adopted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on human-centric globalisation and our concerns of the Global South have found resonance and recognition. Thanking all G-20 members for their cooperation and support," the Minister said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Mr. Modi has achieved the impossible and the opposition's doubts have been crushed.

"Impressive G-20 Achievements! Opposition's doubts crushed as PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji achieves the impossible at the G20 Summit - Adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration," he said.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called it an incredible moment for India's diplomacy.

"India succeeds in building consensus on 'New Delhi G20 leaders Summit Declaration'. This is an incredible moment for India's diplomacy. With its action-oriented efforts, India brings the world together to achieve common goals," he said.

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said India's G20 Presidency has been the most "ambitious and action-oriented of all the G-20 Presidencies".

Counting the outcomes, he mentioned — "Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition, Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue/Ocean Economy, Goa Roadmap for Tourism, Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for Land Restoration, Jaipur Call for Action to enhance MSME’s access to information, and New Delhi summit for inclusion of African Union as a permanent member of G-20".

In a post on X, party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Bharat tastes success ‘New Delhi G-20 leaders Summit Declaration' consensus built under India’s leadership. This is an incredible moment for Bharatiya Videsh Niti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India's G-20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

