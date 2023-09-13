HamberMenu
President Murmu inaugurates National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of Gujarat Assembly

President Murmu also addressed the State Assembly, as it commenced its four-day monsoon session

September 13, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurating the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat Assembly on September 13, 2023. Photo: X/@airnewsalerts

President Droupadi Murmu on September 13 inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project of the Gujarat Assembly, aimed to make the House working paperless, and said it will bring transparency in the functioning of the Assembly.

Ms. Murmu also addressed the State Assembly, as it commenced its four-day monsoon session.

"NeVA is a progressive transformation which will bring transparency in the functioning of the Gujarat assembly and also help members of the House to access best practices of other assemblies," she said.

After solar alliance, the setting up of the Global Biofuel Alliance in the recently concluded G-20 summit is an important step for environment protection and self-sufficiency in the energy sector, Ms. Murmu said.

