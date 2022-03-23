  • They are manoeuvrable weapons that can fly at speeds of at least Mach 5, five times the speed of sound.
  • Hypersonic weapons travel within the atmosphere and can manoeuvre midway which combined with their high speeds make their detection and interception extremely difficult. This means that radars and air defences cannot detect them till they are very close and have only little time to react.
  • U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that Russia used hypersonic missiles in its offensive in Ukraine.