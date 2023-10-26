Five militants killed near LoC in Kupwara: police

October 26, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 07:10 am IST - SRINAGAR

Five militants killed in a counter-infiltration operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said an encounter with infiltrators started in the Machhal Sector, in which five terrorists were killed.

“Identifications of the slain are being ascertained. The search operation is in progress,” Additional Director-General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The police said the Kupwara Police have provided the information about the presence of infiltrators.

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh infiltration bid keeps happening from Pakistan’s side and it is being foiled by the Army, police and other agencies.

“There are 16 launching pads located opposite this division in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). The number of terrorists is very low (in J&K). People believe in peace and development and are cooperating with the administration,” DGP Singh said.

An Army spokesperson said a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists.

“Five AK Rifles & other war-like stores have been recovered. The operation has been concluded,” the Army said.

The spokesman said the Army’s Chinar Corps remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.

Meanwhile, ADGP Kumar has appreciated the role of the Kupwara Police for generating the actionable input.

Firing in Jammu

In Jammu, the Pakistan Rangers and the Border Security Force (BSF) troops exchanged fire in the Arnia Sector on Thursday night.

“Around 9 p.m., unprovoked firing started by Pakistani Rangers on BSF posts in Arnia area, which is befittingly retaliated by BSF troops. The firing is still on,” the BSF said.

Officials confirmed injuries to at least one BSF jawan and one civilian in shelling and firing resorted to by the Pakistani Rangers in Jammu’s Arnia Sector.

An official said several villagers near zero line shifted to safer areas, as firing triggered panic.

It is for the second time in October that India accused the Pakistani Army of violating the ceasefire agreement. Both India and Pakistan renewed its pledge to respect the 2002 ceasefire agreement in 2020.