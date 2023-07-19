HamberMenu
Two militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K

Four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle in J&K’s Kupwara district.

July 19, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Army personnel at an encounter with the militants in the in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

Army personnel at an encounter with the militants in the in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Security forces on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing two terrorists, the Army said. 

Also read: Two migrant workers shot at, injured in Kashmir’s Anantnag

"In a Joint Operation launched by Indian Army and J&K Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

It said two terrorists were eliminated while four AK rifles and six hand grenades were among the war-like stores recovered from the scene of the gun battle.

The Army said the operation was still in progress.

