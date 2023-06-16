HamberMenu
Encounter underway between terrorists and security personnel in J&K’s Kupwara

Security personnel act on a specific input of militants movement in Jamagund area.

June 16, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - Kupwara:

ANI
Security forces personnel during an encounter with the militants in the in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo

Security forces personnel during an encounter with the militants in the in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, June 16, 2023, police said.

"An encounter has started between #terrorists and joint parties of Army & Police on a specific input of Kupwara Police in Jumagund area of LoC of #Kupwara district. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Also read: First peaceful Ramzan in Kashmir since 1990

More details awaited.

On June 13, two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the border area of Kupwara district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

