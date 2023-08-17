HamberMenu
Train firing: RPF constable who killed senior, 3 passengers dismissed from service

As per an official, RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents in the past

August 17, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary being taken to be produced before a Magistrate Court at Borivali, in Mumbai on Aug.ust 7, 2023.

Railway Protection Force constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary being taken to be produced before a Magistrate Court at Borivali, in Mumbai on Aug.ust 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train last month, has been dismissed from service, an official said on August 17.

The order to sack Mr. Chaudhary was issued on August 14 by Railway Protection Force (RPF) Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, the official said.

As per the official, Mr. Chaudhary was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents in the past.

Mr. Chaudhary (34) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train. Mr. Chaudhary was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The motive behind the chilling crime is still not clear.

Mr. Chaudhary first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach, according to GRP.

Mr. Chaudhary is now in judicial custody, the official said.

