HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jaipur-Mumbai train firing | Accused RPF constable's police custody extended till Aug 11

The Government Railway Police (GRP) sought the extension of his custody for seven days, saying they need to identify the witnesses and scan CCTV footage

August 07, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Family members of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, who along with 3 civilians was shot dead by RPF Constable Chetan Singh onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express, at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, Monday, July 31, 2023.

Family members of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena, who along with 3 civilians was shot dead by RPF Constable Chetan Singh onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express, at Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, Monday, July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A court here on Monday extended the police remand of Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh till August 7 for allegedly shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) sought the extension of his custody for seven days, saying they need to identify the witnesses and scan CCTV footage.

ALSO READ
Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting | Panel to list guidelines to ascertain mental health of RPF staff

The magistrate, however, granted Singh's custody to the police till August 11.

The GRP has added Indian Penal Code section 153-A, for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, in the case against Singh.

The incident took place on July 31 on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Centre orders X to block footage of RPF shooter Chetan Singh

Accused constable Chetan Singh (34) allegedly shot dead his senior - RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena - and three passengers on board the train, officials said.

Singh was nabbed with his weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain of the train which stopped near Mira Road station (on the Mumbai suburban network).

Related Topics

Mumbai / Jaipur / indian railways / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.