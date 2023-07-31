RPF jawan arrested after shooting dead four persons on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

July 31, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Mumbai

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on July 31 shot dead four persons on board Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway said. The RPF jawan has been arrested.

CPRO Western Railway told ANI that an RPF constable identified as Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three other passengers with his official weapon on the train en route to Mumbai.

"An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it." said CPRO Western Railway.

As per Western Railways, ex gratia of ₹25 lakh will be paid to ASI Tikaram. "Ex Gratia: ₹25 lakh, that includes Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi: ₹15 lakh, Funeral expense: ₹20,000, DCRG: ₹15 lakh (approx), GIS: ₹65,000 (approx) to be paid to ASI Tikaram as ex-gratia," said Western Railways.

(With Agency inputs)