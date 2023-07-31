HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RPF jawan arrested after shooting dead four persons on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

RPF constable Chetan Kumar Choudhary opened fire on his escort duty in charge ASI Tika Ram Meena in the running train

July 31, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
The Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train at the Mumbai Central Station on July 31, 2023.

The Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express train at the Mumbai Central Station on July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan on July 31 shot dead four persons on board Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Train near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway said. The RPF jawan has been arrested. 

CPRO Western Railway told ANI that an RPF constable identified as Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and three other passengers with his official weapon on the train en route to Mumbai.

"An unfortunate incident has been reported today in Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express. An RPF constable, Chetan Kumar opened fire on his colleague ASI Tikaram Meena and during the incident, three other passengers were also shot. According to a preliminary investigation, he opened fire using his official weapon. The accused has been arrested. The reason for the firing is not clear yet, we are investigating it." said CPRO Western Railway.

As per Western Railways, ex gratia of ₹25 lakh will be paid to ASI Tikaram. "Ex Gratia: ₹25 lakh, that includes Railway Surksha Kalyan Nidhi: ₹15 lakh, Funeral expense: ₹20,000, DCRG: ₹15 lakh (approx), GIS: ₹65,000 (approx) to be paid to ASI Tikaram as ex-gratia," said Western Railways.

(With Agency inputs)

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Jaipur / Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.