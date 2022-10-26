Three Swedish tourists held for violating Foreigners' Act

PTI October 26, 2022 21:50 IST

The police initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the prayer and peace meeting at Ghinai under Namrup police station with a tourist visa.

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Three tourists from Sweden were taken into custody for violating certain sections of the Foreigners Act by attending a prayer meet in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Wednesday, police said. The police initiated a suo moto case against the trio for attending the prayer and peace meeting at Ghinai under Namrup police station with a tourist visa, additional superintendent of police Bitul Chetia said. The tourists were produced before the court and were found guilty under the Foreigners Act. It directed the deputy commissioner and the district police to arrange for their deportation. The three-day prayer meeting was organised by United Church Forum, a body of different churches, with due permission from the district administration. The tourists will be sent to Guwahati on Thursday and subsequently deported to Sweden, Mr. Chetia said.



