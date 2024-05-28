GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ campaign wins WAN-IFRA award

Across 12 categories, The Hindu is the only Indian news organisation, besides Newslaundry to be recognised by WAN-IFRA 2024 Digital Media Awards.

Published - May 28, 2024 11:57 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ campaign has won the World Association of News Publishers’ (WAN-IFRA) 2024 Digital Media Awards in the audience engagement category. 

WAN-IFRA announced winners of the awards, which acknowledge excellence and groundbreaking digital innovation across a range of categories that recognise the changing way people receive and engage with news, in Copenhagen on May 27 during a ceremony at the 75th World News Media Congress.

Madras Week | Chennai city turns 384

The 2024 Digital Media Awards recognise outstanding accomplishments across twelve categories. ‘Best in Audience Engagement’ went to The Hindu‘Made of Chennai’, a campaign that connects the public to Chennai through events such as archival exhibitions, heritage walks, music concerts, and more.

In a press release, WAN-IFRA said of the campaign: “An amazing project connecting people and the city via comprehensive touch points across various media. A testament of how powerful a media platform could be when it’s used in a very creative way!”

Thiruvanmiyur beach turns into a open-air theatre, it was a pleasant surprise for many visitors

Across 12 categories, The Hindu is the only Indian news organisation, besides Newslaundry — which won an award for ‘Best Innovative Digital Product’— to be recognised by WAN-IFRA 2024 Digital Media Awards.

Other winners include Russmedia, Austria (Best Use of AI in the Newsroom), Guardian, USA (Best Newsletter), South China Morning Post, Hong Kong (Best Use of Video), Agence France Presse, Global (Best Fact-checking Project).

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / Madras Week / award and prize

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.