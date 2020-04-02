‘Testing, tracing, isolating and quarantine should be our first priority,’ PM Modi tells CMs via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held his second video conference with chief ministers of all the States and Union Territories, and urged that the collective goal of the country should be that “every Indian must be saved” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Modi also listed out certain ‘must do steps’ that need to be taken as India entered the second week of a total lockdown. “Our first priority for the next few weeks should be testing, tracing, isolating and quarantine. For this all State to district level efforts must be co-ordinated,” he said.

Mr. Modi urged that district-level disease surveillance officers should be appointed as soon as possible to make sure that penetration of this strategy is optimum as well as the data collected from private laboratories allowed to test should be collated district-wise to be utilised for further strategies on how to tackle the pandemic.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Modi also emphasised that supply lines for medical equipment and drugs and raw materials needed for the manufacture of these products need to be kept seamless, even more than supplies of other products. “Every State should ensure that there are separate hospitals for COVID-19 patients and the doctors attending them need to be protected. I would also urge you to step up online training of doctors in the treatment of COVID-19,” he said.

This being harvest season in many parts of the country, the Prime Minister said that while farmers and labourers engaged in harvest operations were exempt from the lockdown, some social distancing norms should be maintained even in the field. “As for procurement, we must find ways to do it beyond the route of Agricultural Produce Marketing Corporations (APMC). A truck pooling scheme should also be worked out with farmers for ferrying produce to the market,” he said. “Harvesting will possibly need to be done in a staggering manner,” he is reported to have said.

The Centre would be releasing ₹11,000 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund by this month and that it should be used for efforts to fight COVID-19. “The monies and grain released under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana should be disbursed speedily,” he added.

Significantly, he also told chief ministers that volunteers of the National Cadet Corp and the National Service Scheme will also be recruited in the effort to help combat COVID-19. “Other than this, crisis management groups should co-ordinate with as many NGOs as possible and strategies should be shared with all stakeholders as we need everyone’s help at this time,” he said.

He also urged the States that immunity boosting methods used by traditional systems of medicines in India such as Ayurveda should also be promoted as fatalities are high among those who are immunocompromised. “These are our traditional ways of boosting immunity,” he said pointing to the fact that an advisory by the AYUSH ministry had been issued in this regard.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who was also took part in the video conference tweeted that the Prime Minister said that efforts to tackle COVID-19 should continue even after April 15, the day lockdown period ends. “Completion of lockdown will end on April 15 next. But it doesn’t mean free will to move out on streets. We all must be responsible in slowing down. Lockdown and social distancing in the only way to fight #COVID19,” Mr. Khandu tweeted Mr. Modi as saying.