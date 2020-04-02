NCC Cadets, Ex-Servicemen roped in to assist in battling COVID-19

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) has issued guidelines for temporary employment of its cadets to augment relief efforts and functioning of various agencies involved in battling COVID-19 under Exercise NCC Yogdan, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW) too has taken an initiative to mobilise the services of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) community to assist the State and District administration, wherever required.

“The tasks envisaged for NCC cadets include, manning of helpline, call centres; distribution of relief materials, medicines, food, essential commodities; community assistance; data management and queue and traffic management,” a Ministry statement said. According to the guidelines, cadets should not be employed in handling of law and order situation or for active military duties or at hotspots.

The Ministry said that only senior division volunteer cadets above 18 years of age will be employed and they should be employed in small cohesive groups of eight to 20 under the supervision of Permanent Instructor Staff or an associate NCC officer. For employment of volunteer cadets, the State government or the district administration had to send the requisition through State NCC Directorates.

ESM volunteers

Rajya Sainik Boards, Zila Sainik Boards are identifying and mobilising ESM volunteers to assist the State and district administration in performing public outreach activities such as contact tracing, community surveillance, management of quarantine facilities or any such tasks assigned to them, the Ministry stated.

Giving details, the statement said that in Punjab, an organisation called ‘Guardians of Governance’, comprising 4,200 ESM, are assisting in data collection from all the villages. “Chhattisgarh government has employed some ESM to assist the police. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh all the District Collectors have asked for ESM volunteers. In Uttar Pradesh, all Zila Sainik Kalyan Adhikaris are in touch with district control rooms, and retired Army medical corps personnel have been identified and kept ready,” the Ministry said.

In addition, Sainik rest houses are being readied in Uttarakhand to act as quarantine centres if the need arose and in Goa, a control room had been established and ESM had been asked to remain on standby for any assistance to the local administration, the Ministry added.