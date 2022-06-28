Withdraw Agnipath scheme immediately, says Revanth

Congress demands Chief Minister to convene special session of Assembly

Congress holds dharnas across the State

Responding to the call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Congress leaders across the State held dharnas on Monday demanding the Union government to withdraw ‘Agnipath’ scheme, terming it as disastrous to the country.

“We are with peace and sleeping without any problem because of army personnel on the borders. Congress party has worked with the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan- Jai Kisan.’ But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working against it. This scheme was introduced to benefit Adanis and Ambanis. How can the government reduce the working period of jawans to four years from the existing 15 years?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy while participating in a dharna in Malkajgiri assembly constituency. He said that the fight would continue till the scheme is withdrawn and demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to convene Assembly sessions and extend support to army aspirants.

The TPCC president wondered how it would be sufficient to offer only six months training for army jawans when nine months training is being extended to police personnel working in the State. He said those work under Agnipath would become jobless after four years.

Stating that those arrested by the authorities in railway station arson case were from poor families, Mr. Reddy demanded that those innocent must be released from jail while punishing the responsible.

The TPCC president demanded that Modi should come to Hyderabad only after tendering apology for introducing Agnipath and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should clarify his stand on policies being followed by Mr. Modi.

Meanwhile, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka held a dharna at Madhira constituency.

Campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud held dharna at Nizamabad.

Former Minister Mohammad Ali Shabbir also demanded the Chief Minister to convene Assembly session to condemn and reject Agnipath scheme.

Meanwhile, several leaders from Khammam district joined the party in the presence of Mr. Revanth Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan in the evening.

Addressing the newly admitted leaders, Mr. Revanth said Khammam people have revolution in their blood and they fought against injustice to farming community and students.