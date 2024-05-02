GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Why is Amit Shah raking up Razakars to target Muslims: Sameer Waliullah

Congress party’s Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate says Amit Shah was here to benefit AIMIM

May 02, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate for Hyderabad Sameer Waliullah and Mahila Congress president Sunita Rao campaigning in Hyderabad.

Congress candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Mohammed Waliullah Sameer wondered what is making Home Minister Amit Shah refer to the days of ‘liberation’ of Hyderabad from ‘Razakars’ when the majority of the Hyderabad’s current population has not experienced 70-year old events either first hand or have any relevance to the Parliament elections.

“Why is this divisive narrative being promoted by the Union Home Minister,” he asked at a press conference while condemning such attempts to sow seeds of hatred in society. He criticised Mr. Shah’s use of the term ‘Razakars’ to incite communal tension, calling it irresponsible and misleading. “Razakars ceased to exist in September 1948 when Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union. This rhetoric distorts history and diverts attention from the real issues facing Hyderabad today,” he said.

Mr. Waliullah Sameer pointed out that the Old City is home to people from various communities — Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and others — who share common issues that require practical solutions. Yet, Shah’s brief address failed to mention these pressing concerns. He said as a Congress candidate his focus was on addressing the grievances of the common people and his agenda would be development, job creation, education, healthcare that impact the daily lives.

Mr. Sameer Waliullah alleged that Mr. Amit Shah’s visit was primarily intended to benefit AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. “Amit Shah’s provocative speech bolsters a Hindu-Muslim narrative, which aids AIMIM in winning elections. BJP and AIMIM appear to be feeding off each other’s divisive rhetoric, as AIMIM, in return, helps the BJP by not contesting the Goshamahal seat in Assembly elections or other crucial seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” he asserted.

