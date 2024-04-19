GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Asaduddin Owaisi files his nomination from Hyderabad

April 19, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi files his nomination at the Hyderabad Collectorate on April 19, 2024. He is joined by his son Salahuddin Owaisi and former Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri who is an AIMIM office bearer.

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi files his nomination at the Hyderabad Collectorate on April 19, 2024. He is joined by his son Salahuddin Owaisi and former Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri who is an AIMIM office bearer. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday filed his nomination from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Owaisi led his nomination rally on foot soon after Friday prayers from the Mecca Masjid surrounded by a sea of cheering supporters and party workers, many of whom carried the AIMIM flags and buntings. The rally began near the historic mosque amid chants of “Asaduddin Owaisi Zindabad” and “MIM Zindabad” and culminated at the Madina Circle.

MIM chief Owaisi begins door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Hyderabad parliamentarian met and exchanged greetings with his constituents, obliged taking selfies and requested the public to help maintain the peace and tranquillity of the city. Mr. Owaisi then got into a private vehicle and left for the Hyderabad District Collectorate to file his nomination.

Amid tight security and under the watchful eye of a phalanx of security personnel at the Hyderabad District Collectorate, Mr. Owaisi, who was accompanied by his son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, filed his nomination.

Mr. Owaisi will take on the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kompella Madhavi Latha, a fierce AIMIM critic, who recently courted controversy and invited criticism after a video of her mimicking firing an arrow from a bow near a covered place of worship on Ram Navami went viral.

Voice against atrocities always rose from Hyderabad, says AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

