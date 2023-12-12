Top news developments from Telangana today
Key news developments to watch out from Telangana on Tuesday, December 12, 2023
December 12, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST
Irrigation Minister N.Uttam Kumar Reddy.
With the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Chairman Janardhan Reddy resigning, the TSPSC members too are expected to resign today as the government wants to send a message of transparent recruitment process now. Unemployed youth lost faith in the TSPSC with several paper leakages in the last one year.
Reactions to the resignation of TSPSC chairman as it is likely to pave way for a new chairperson and conduct of exams that have not been conducted over the past nine years.
Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to review the Department affairs today.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy focusses on making Telangana a-drugs free state. It was one of the menaces he noticed in ruining Telangana youth during his padayatra three years ago.
Surge in mumps cases in the old city with doctors reporting higher than normal cases. Status of MMR vaccination which can grant long term protection against the virus.
Central Hyderabad traffic is remaining gridlocked during most part of the day over the past two days raising the hackles of motorists. Report to explore causes for this.
