Congress leader Revanth Reddy sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana 

December 07, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Anumula Revanth Reddy has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana amid a massive public gathering at Lal Bahadur Stadium, in Hyderabad.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to Mr. Reddy who was the Congress high command’s choice for the coveted post for steering the party to victory in the youngest State. Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionaries, Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Siddaramaiah and Sukhvinder Singh and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shiv Kumar were present during the swearing in ceremony.

CLP leader in the just dissolved Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka has taken oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Ministers C. Damodar Rajnarismha, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Sitakka, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao who were selected as Council of Ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy along with the Chief Minister.

The Congress high command in the meantime announced Vikarabad MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the new Assembly. Mr. Revanth Reddy was expected to take oath at the designated time 1.04 p.m., but was delayed by a few minutes in reaching the venue. With huge number of vehicles thronging the venue, traffic went haywire and the convoys of the VVIPs were held up for some time on the roads delaying the commencement of the proceedings.

The VVIP convoy in which Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka and Mr. Kharge, accompanied by Revanth Reddy and Mr. Vikramarka was caught in traffic jam near the swearing-in ceremony venue. Siddaramaiah and his Deputy Shiv Kumar got down their vehicles and walked for some distance to reach the LB stadium in time.